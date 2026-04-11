Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for UFC 327
New bettors can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days while betting on UFC 327. The light heavyweight title fight headlines Saturday's card in Miami, offering excellent betting opportunities through sportsbook promos available through April 11.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 327 betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a 10-day bet match opportunity worth up to $1,000 in total FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins the day you create your account.
Here's how the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works for UFC 327 bettors. Each day for 10 consecutive days, place a cash wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -200 or longer. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your qualifying wager with FanCash equal to the wager amount, up to $100 per day.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 straight days.
- Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip daily.
- Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.
- Available to new users who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.
For example, if you bet $50 on Jiri Prochazka to win the light heavyweight title and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $25 on Carlos Ulberg and lose, you still earn $25 in FanCash. The promotion continues regardless of whether your UFC 327 bets win or lose.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for UFC 327
Follow these steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer and start betting on UFC 327's light heavyweight title fight.
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account and complete identity verification with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Authenticate your email address to activate your account.
- Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip each day.
- Place a $1+ cash wager on UFC 327 or any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer.
- Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after your bet settles.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond UFC 327
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These additional bonuses frequently include enhanced odds on popular fights, parlay boosts, and special UFC-themed promotions.
Current customers can find these rotating offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook updates these promotions regularly, providing value for both casual and frequent bettors throughout the UFC season and other major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.