Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for UFC 327

New bettors can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days while betting on UFC 327. The light heavyweight title fight headlines Saturday's card in Miami, offering excellent betting opportunities through sportsbook promos available through April 11.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 327 betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a 10-day bet match opportunity worth up to $1,000 in total FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins the day you create your account.

Here's how the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works for UFC 327 bettors. Each day for 10 consecutive days, place a cash wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -200 or longer. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your qualifying wager with FanCash equal to the wager amount, up to $100 per day.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 straight days.

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip daily.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Available to new users who don't have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

For example, if you bet $50 on Jiri Prochazka to win the light heavyweight title and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $25 on Carlos Ulberg and lose, you still earn $25 in FanCash. The promotion continues regardless of whether your UFC 327 bets win or lose.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for UFC 327

Follow these steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer and start betting on UFC 327's light heavyweight title fight.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account and complete identity verification with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Authenticate your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip each day. Place a $1+ cash wager on UFC 327 or any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after your bet settles. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond UFC 327

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These additional bonuses frequently include enhanced odds on popular fights, parlay boosts, and special UFC-themed promotions.

Current customers can find these rotating offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook updates these promotions regularly, providing value for both casual and frequent bettors throughout the UFC season and other major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.