Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Warriors vs. Clippers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to bet on Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in game. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches, making this Western Conference elimination game the perfect starting point. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 15.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Warriors vs. Clippers betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with 10 consecutive days of bet matches, starting with Wednesday's crucial play-in matchup between Golden State and Los Angeles. Each qualifying wager of $1 or more receives a FanCash match up to $100 daily, creating a maximum potential reward of $1,000 over the promotional period. This structure allows bettors to start with the Warriors-Clippers game and continue building their bankroll throughout the following week.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 with odds of -200 or longer.

Maximum FanCash match of $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Promotion must be toggled on in the bet slip for each qualifying wager.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you wager $50 on the Warriors to cover the spread against the Clippers and win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. This makes the high-stakes play-in atmosphere perfect for maximizing the promotional benefits while enjoying competitive Western Conference basketball.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Wednesday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Warriors vs. Clippers is straightforward:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Warriors vs. Clippers betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your $1+ qualifying wager. Place your bet on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience for established users. These additional bonuses often coincide with major sporting events and playoff games, making them particularly valuable during the postseason.

Current customers can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform updates these offers regularly, ensuring bettors have access to enhanced value throughout the basketball season and beyond major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.