Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $350 for NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors up to $200 in bonus bets instantly when they wager $20 on Wednesday, May 13. With Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Avalanche vs. Wild on the schedule, there is no shortage of high-stakes action to target with this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $20 qualifying wager. Bettors in select states, including IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY, can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven straight days.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The offer applies automatically when you register through a qualifying link, but you must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just the Promos page, for the promotion to activate. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

To qualify, your wager must meet these conditions:

A single cash bet of at least $20.

Odds of -500 or longer.

Placed on an eligible market, such as Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 or Avalanche vs. Wild Game 5.

Fully settled once the event concludes.

Not an excluded bet type.

Say you place $20 on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers to win Game 5 at -200 odds. If Cleveland wins, you collect your cash winnings as normal. Either way, your $200 in bonus bets is issued to your account immediately after the bet settles. If you back the Avalanche with Nathan MacKinnon leading the charge and Colorado comes up short, your bonus bets still land in your account right away.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued, so act quickly once they arrive. If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early using the Cash Out feature. You can split them across multiple wagers with a minimum of $0.10 per bet, but only one bonus bet can be used per wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your bonus bets for tonight's playoff games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo ahead of Wednesday's NBA and NHL playoff games takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Click a qualifying link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and opt in to the promotion directly from there. This step is required for the offer to apply. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 or Avalanche vs. Wild Game 5, with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, collect your $200 in bonus bets instantly or begin receiving $50 per day for seven days if you are in a qualifying state for that offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus bet promotions for existing customers throughout the week. These deals are especially active during major playoff stretches like the current NBA and NHL postseason.

To stay on top of what is available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers are added frequently, and checking in before you place your next bet is a smart habit. You can also browse the latest sportsbook promos across all major platforms to compare what is on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.