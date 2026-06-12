Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Starting Earning $1K FanCash With a Bet on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available now through June 12, giving new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one when betting Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Place your first wager on this Group B opener and get your stake back in FanCash if it loses.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a multi-day welcome offer that rewards new users over their first ten days on the platform, with up to $1,000 in total FanCash available. For day one, you can earn up to $100 in FanCash by placing a qualifying wager on Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. This makes the Group B opener a natural starting point for new bettors looking to get the most out of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.
Here is how the day-one offer works in practice. If you wager $100 on Canada to win and the match ends in a draw or a Bosnia victory, you receive your $100 stake back as FanCash. If Canada wins 2-1 as predicted, your bet pays out as normal and you can return the following day to repeat the process on a new market. Either way, your first bet on this match is covered up to $100.
To qualify, your wager must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. The offer is part of a broader set of sportsbook promos available to new users across eligible states. Key terms and conditions include:
- Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.
- Minimum wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market.
- FanCash is awarded if the qualifying bet loses, up to $100 per day.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.
- A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.
- The offer is repeatable each day for your first ten days, up to $1,000 in total FanCash.
- This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.
No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed to activate this offer. The bonus is automatically applied when you complete registration through the app.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo ahead of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to access all available features, banking options, and customer support.
- Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required. The welcome offer is automatically applied once you finish the sign-up process.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.
- Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account for day one of the promotion.
- Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your FanCash before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use any bonus bets before they expire after seven days.
For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Existing user promos for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout major tournaments. Current account holders should check the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is available around the Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match. With a full slate of Group B action on the horizon, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing offers beyond the welcome promotion.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.