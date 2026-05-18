FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Monday, May 18, with new users able to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if it wins. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up, the WNBA season rolling along, and MLB series opening around the league, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and easy to understand. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock it, which makes the sign-up process even smoother for new bettors looking to get in on Monday's action.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market, including NBA or NHL playoff games, WNBA matchups, or any MLB contest.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

If you use a bonus bet and win, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

To put this in context, say you place your $5 wager on an NBA playoff game Monday night. If your team covers and your bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to spread across the rest of the postseason slate. If the bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards winning right out of the gate, making that first wager all the more exciting.

With the second round of both the NBA and NHL playoffs reaching a critical stage, there is no shortage of compelling markets to target. Whether you are backing a team to advance, wagering on a player prop, or looking at an MLB run line as division races begin to take shape, the FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives new bettors a strong start. The WNBA early-season slate also offers plenty of options for those looking to diversify their action.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Monday's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch Monday:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your wager: Make your first real money bet of at least $5 on any available market. NBA playoff games, NHL playoff matchups, WNBA contests, and MLB games are all eligible options on Monday. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will deposit $150 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The NBA and NHL playoffs, in particular, tend to generate some of the most compelling offers of the year.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before placing any wager to see if a relevant boost or bonus applies to your bet.

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