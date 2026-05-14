FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 15, with new users able to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, a full MLB slate, and the WNBA all on the calendar, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the PGA Championship and more

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New users simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With the PGA Championship teeing off at Aronimink Golf Club, there are plenty of compelling markets to target. Say you place your $5 wager on Scottie Scheffler to win the tournament outright and he delivers. You would receive your standard cash winnings from that bet, plus $150 in bonus bets landing in your account shortly after. If your $5 bet loses, the welcome offer simply does not trigger, and no bonus bets are issued.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your initial $5 real money wager must win for the bonus bets to be awarded.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days from the date of issuance.

If you win a wager placed with bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Beyond the PGA Championship, this FanDuel promo code new-user offer can be applied to any available market, including NBA and NHL playoff games, MLB matchups, or early WNBA action. The flexibility makes it easy to find a spot that fits your betting interests on Thursday, May 15. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes for this offer require no code entry at all, making the process as straightforward as possible.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for the PGA Championship

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before the action tips off on Thursday, May 15.

Register: Click any link on this page to be directed to FanDuel Sportsbook's registration page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to receive your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, such as a PGA Championship outright winner, an NBA playoff game total, or an MLB moneyline. This is your qualifying wager. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of these deals.

The easiest way to stay on top of available offers is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New bonuses are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before each major event to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

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