FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 17, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. With the final round of the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoff action, WNBA games, and a full MLB slate all on tap, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the PGA Championship and more

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — new users simply register, deposit, and place their first $5 wager to get started. If that opening bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. With the final round of the PGA Championship delivering must-watch drama at Aronimink Golf Club, there is no shortage of compelling markets to target.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market, including PGA Championship outright winner odds, NBA playoff game lines, NHL postseason props, WNBA spreads, or MLB totals.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you use a bonus bet and win, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your payout. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

To put this in practical terms: say you back a golfer to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink and your $5 bet cashes. FanDuel Sportsbook will load $150 in bonus bets into your account, giving you plenty of firepower to spread across the NBA conference finals, NHL playoff matchups, or any other market that catches your eye. If your opening bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets — but your $5 deposit remains in your account for future wagers. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is a straightforward way to get maximum value from day one.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes offer for Sunday's action

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the final round of the PGA Championship tees off:

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the sign-up process. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. No FanDuel promo code is required during registration. Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on iOS or Android. You will need the app to claim your bonus bets once your first wager settles. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market — the PGA Championship final round, an NBA playoff game, an NHL postseason matchup, a WNBA contest, or an MLB game all qualify. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on May 17

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed your welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week, covering major events like the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Whether it is a profit boost on a same-game parlay or a stepped-up payout on a marquee matchup, there is almost always something worth exploring for loyal FanDuel users.

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