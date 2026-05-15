FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, WNBA, MLB and NBA & NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 15, with new users able to bet $5 and collect $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. From the PGA Championship cut line to NBA and NHL playoff action, there is no shortage of markets to target today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the PGA Championship and more

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place an initial real-money wager of $5 on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With Round 2 of the PGA Championship underway at Aronimink Golf Club, there are plenty of compelling options. Say you place your $5 wager on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut and he does — your $150 in bonus bets will land in your account shortly after. If your bet does not win, the bonus bets are not awarded, so picking a strong market matters.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is needed to register.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your opening wager must be at least $5 on any real-money market.

The $150 in bonus bets is only awarded if your first bet wins.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is available across a wide range of sports, meaning you can also target NBA playoff games, NHL postseason matchups, MLB regular-season action, or even WNBA opening-week games if you prefer. The flexibility makes this one of the more versatile FanDuel promo codes on the market right now.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for May 15 action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before today's slate of games tips off.

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market. Round 2 of the PGA Championship, NBA playoff games, NHL postseason matchups, MLB games, and WNBA contests are all on the board today. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users on May 15

Already have a FanDuel account? The sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for returning customers, particularly during busy stretches of the sports calendar like this one. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA all running simultaneously, there is plenty to work with.

Head to the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available to you. Boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time deals are updated regularly, so it is worth checking back before each day's action gets underway.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.