FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 13. New users can grab $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager that wins, just in time for a high-stakes NBA and NHL playoff slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. The process is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a $5 real money wager, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Wednesday's slate gives new users plenty of compelling options to target with that opening wager. Game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons tips off with the series knotted at 2-2, making it one of the most pivotal games of the NBA postseason so far. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of their second-round NHL series, with Colorado looking to pull ahead behind Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Say you place your $5 bet on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers to win Game 5 and Cleveland pulls through. FanDuel Sportsbook will deliver $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. If the Pistons hold serve at home and your bet loses, the welcome bonus does not apply. Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

No FanDuel promo code is needed to activate this offer.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Your initial $5 real money wager must win to receive the $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop tonight:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to receive your bonus bets, so download it before placing your first wager. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 or the Avalanche vs. Wild Game 5. Collect your bonus: If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers well beyond the initial welcome offer. From odds boosts on marquee playoff matchups to profit boosts and parlay insurance offers, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

The easiest way to stay on top of the latest FanDuel promo codes and deals is to browse the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Offers rotate regularly, so it pays to check back often, especially during a busy postseason stretch like this one

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