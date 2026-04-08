FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Augusta National
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Augusta National. This generous promotion allows bettors to wager on golf's first major championship of the season. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 8.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Augusta National betting
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any Augusta National market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This promotion covers all available golf betting options for the tournament.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
For example, if you bet $5 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 10 at +150 odds and he achieves this result, you would receive your $12.50 in winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if McIlroy misses the top 10, you would only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Augusta National
Follow these simple steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Augusta National betting:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any Augusta National betting market.
- If your qualifying bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can explore comprehensive betting options and features by reading our detailed FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major golf tournaments. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-specific bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change frequently, ensuring customers have fresh opportunities to maximize their betting value during Augusta National and other premier sporting events.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.