FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Augusta National

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Augusta National. This generous promotion allows bettors to wager on golf's first major championship of the season. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 8.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Augusta National betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any Augusta National market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This promotion covers all available golf betting options for the tournament.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the offer.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 10 at +150 odds and he achieves this result, you would receive your $12.50 in winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if McIlroy misses the top 10, you would only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Augusta National

Follow these simple steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Augusta National betting:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on any Augusta National betting market. If your qualifying bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

New users can explore comprehensive betting options and features by reading our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major golf tournaments. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-specific bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change frequently, ensuring customers have fresh opportunities to maximize their betting value during Augusta National and other premier sporting events.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.