FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday. The two-time world champion returns from a 15-month retirement to face the Russian heavyweight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 11.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Fury vs. Makhmudov
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and offers excellent value for new customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The straightforward structure makes this one of the most accessible welcome offers in sports betting.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your account.
- Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on Fury to win by decision at +200 odds and your wager hits, you'll receive your $15 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on Makhmudov to win in the later rounds at +300 odds and it wins, you'll collect $150 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned. However, if your initial $5 wager on Fury loses, you won't receive the bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tyson Fury fight
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry.
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on Fury vs. Makhmudov or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions
Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the year. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and offers help enhance your betting experience well beyond your initial deposit, with new promotions added weekly for major sporting events and seasonal campaigns.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.