FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday. The two-time world champion returns from a 15-month retirement to face the Russian heavyweight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 11.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Fury vs. Makhmudov

This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and offers excellent value for new customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The straightforward structure makes this one of the most accessible welcome offers in sports betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your account.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Fury to win by decision at +200 odds and your wager hits, you'll receive your $15 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on Makhmudov to win in the later rounds at +300 odds and it wins, you'll collect $150 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned. However, if your initial $5 wager on Fury loses, you won't receive the bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tyson Fury fight

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app or website. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on Fury vs. Makhmudov or any other available market. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the year. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and offers help enhance your betting experience well beyond your initial deposit, with new promotions added weekly for major sporting events and seasonal campaigns.

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