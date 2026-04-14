FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Heat vs Hornets Play-in Game

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for Tuesday's Heat vs Hornets Eastern Conference play-in game. The $250 bonus bet offer is available for first-time customers who place a $5 wager on the elimination game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 14.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Heat vs Hornets

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers $250 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. New customers can bet on either team in Tuesday's do-or-die matchup between Charlotte and Miami. The Hornets are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016, while the Heat aim to continue their postseason streak.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the offer.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if the qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to win at +110 odds and the Heat advance, you would receive your $5.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If Charlotte covers the spread at -3.5 and your $5 wager hits, the same $250 bonus applies. However, if your initial bet loses, no bonus bets are awarded.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tuesday's play-in game

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for the Heat vs Hornets elimination game:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with valid personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on any Heat vs Hornets betting market. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Current FanDuel customers can access ongoing promotional offers beyond this new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the basketball season. Existing users should check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily and weekly offers.

These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often include enhanced odds for marquee games, cashback offers on losing bets, and exclusive playoff promotions. The variety of ongoing promotions ensures both new and veteran bettors can find value when wagering on games like Tuesday's crucial play-in matchup.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on a LIVE Wager for any NBA Play-In Games on April 14th to earn an entry into the NBA Play-In Palooza for a chance to win Bonus Bets or a Profit Boost Token

Happy Hour: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Player Points” wager between 5 PM ET and 10 PM ET for any NBA Play-In Games taking place on April 14th

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus Wager on any NBA Play-In Games taking place on April 14th

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.