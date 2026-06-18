FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Canada vs. Qatar, Get Bonus Bets Totaling $350 In 7 Days

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. Through June 18, new users can bet $5 on Canada vs. Qatar in Group B and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Canada vs. Qatar

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and collect $50 in bonus bets per day, totaling $350. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this deal. Canada vs. Qatar serves as the perfect starting point for day one of your seven-day run.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

For example, if you place your first $5 wager on Canada to win against Qatar and Canada pulls through with a 2-1 result as predicted, you pocket your winnings and still receive your bonus bets. If Qatar pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets still land in your account. Either way, day one is covered and you have six more days to keep the momentum going.

Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw those winnings. Keep that in mind as you plan your seven-day betting schedule around the tournament.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Canada vs. Qatar

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register by clicking our link if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Canada vs. Qatar or any other available market to kick off day one of your seven-day bonus period. Repeat the process each day for six more days, then watch your $350 in bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your final wager settling.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions that give existing customers added value throughout the sports calendar. FanDuel promo codes for returning users are worth checking frequently, especially during major tournaments like this one.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is by visiting the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back before placing your next wager.

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