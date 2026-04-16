FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus Bets for Warriors vs. Clippers Play-In Showdown

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in game. This welcome bonus requires no code and delivers bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 15.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Warriors vs. Clippers betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a $5 qualifying bet on any market, including Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers play-in matchup, and receive $250 in bonus bets if your wager wins. This straightforward promotion makes it easy to get started with playoff basketball betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your account.

Initial $5 real money wager must be placed on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Warriors to cover the spread against the Clippers and Golden State wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on a +100 odds market and win, you'll collect $100 in withdrawable cash. However, if your initial $5 Warriors bet loses, you won't receive any bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Warriors vs. Clippers

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Wednesday's play-in game:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with valid personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on Warriors vs. Clippers or any other available market. Collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Learn more about betting features and market options in our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Active users can discover these rotating offers by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced odds for playoff games, player prop boosts, and cashback opportunities that complement your regular betting activity.

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