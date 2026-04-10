FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters

New bettors can claim a generous welcome offer with this FanDuel promo code promotion that awards $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. With MLB early-season action, crucial NBA and NHL games, and second-round Masters coverage at Augusta National on April 10, there are plenty of exciting sportsbook promos opportunities to explore.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Friday's action

This welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making it simple for new users to claim. You need only download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 real money wager on any available market. If your bet wins, you receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must use the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim this bonus.

Your initial deposit must be at least $5 to qualify for the promotion.

The qualifying wager must be exactly $5 on any betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

When you win using bonus bets, only the profit is returned as withdrawable cash.

For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Augusta National with -200 odds and win, you would receive your $2.50 profit plus the original $5 stake, then earn $250 in bonus bets. If you later use $100 of those bonus bets on an NBA playoff race wager with +150 odds and win, you would receive $150 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's games

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on MLB, NBA, NHL, or Masters action.

Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim this welcome bonus. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying $5 wager on any available betting market, such as MLB moneylines, NBA spreads, NHL totals, or Masters outright winner bets. If your bet wins, collect your $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours and use them within seven days.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you can discover daily and weekly bonuses tailored to current sporting events.

FanDuel promo codes and promotional opportunities change regularly, so checking the app frequently ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements. Whether you are following MLB's early-season storylines, tracking NBA playoff positioning, monitoring NHL postseason races, or watching Masters weekend unfold, additional promotional value is often available to complement your wagering strategy.

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