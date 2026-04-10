FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters
New bettors can claim a generous welcome offer with this FanDuel promo code promotion that awards $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. With MLB early-season action, crucial NBA and NHL games, and second-round Masters coverage at Augusta National on April 10, there are plenty of exciting sportsbook promos opportunities to explore.
How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Friday's action
This welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making it simple for new users to claim. You need only download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 real money wager on any available market. If your bet wins, you receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must use the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim this bonus.
- Your initial deposit must be at least $5 to qualify for the promotion.
- The qualifying wager must be exactly $5 on any betting market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- When you win using bonus bets, only the profit is returned as withdrawable cash.
For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Augusta National with -200 odds and win, you would receive your $2.50 profit plus the original $5 stake, then earn $250 in bonus bets. If you later use $100 of those bonus bets on an NBA playoff race wager with +150 odds and win, you would receive $150 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's games
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on MLB, NBA, NHL, or Masters action.
- Register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim this welcome bonus.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on any available betting market, such as MLB moneylines, NBA spreads, NHL totals, or Masters outright winner bets.
- If your bet wins, collect your $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours and use them within seven days.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you can discover daily and weekly bonuses tailored to current sporting events.
FanDuel promo codes and promotional opportunities change regularly, so checking the app frequently ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements. Whether you are following MLB's early-season storylines, tracking NBA playoff positioning, monitoring NHL postseason races, or watching Masters weekend unfold, additional promotional value is often available to complement your wagering strategy.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.