FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Thursday

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on Thursday's action-packed sports slate. With MLB continuing its early season momentum, NBA playoff positioning heating up, NHL division races intensifying, and the Masters opening round at Augusta National, bettors can target the $250 bonus opportunity across multiple premier sporting events. Check out additional sportsbook promos available for April 9 betting action.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Thursday's sports betting

New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The straightforward offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager on any available betting market. When your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

$250 in bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 at the Masters at +150 odds and win, you receive your $12.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $50 of those bonus bets on an NBA game at +200 odds and win, you collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the $50 bonus stake returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Masters and Thursday sports

Follow these steps to register and claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer for Thursday's diverse sports betting opportunities:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and complete account registration with personal information including date of birth and address. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying $5 wager on Masters first-round action, MLB games, NBA matchups, or NHL contests. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Use bonus bets within seven days on any available FanDuel markets.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can access these ongoing offers through the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These daily and weekly bonuses often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on losing wagers, and exclusive contests tied to major sporting events like the Masters tournament and playoff races across professional sports leagues.

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