FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for MLB, NHL and NBA Postseason Action

New bettors can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when wagering on tonight's packed sports slate. With NHL teams battling for playoff positioning, MLB's Monday action heating up, and the NBA Play-In Tournament approaching, there's no shortage of betting opportunities. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 13.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for tonight's games

This FanDuel welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The promotion works perfectly for tonight's action-packed schedule. You could place your qualifying wager on a NHL moneyline like Rangers vs. Panthers, an MLB total for Cubs vs. Phillies, or even look ahead to the NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. Key terms include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Bonus bets awarded only if initial wager wins.

$250 bonus amount distributed within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus stake not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Maple Leafs moneyline at -150 odds and they win, you'd receive your $8.33 cash payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on a +200 underdog that wins, you'd collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus stake returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's slate

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes. Follow these simple steps to begin betting on tonight's NHL, MLB, and upcoming NBA playoff action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and complete registration with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including tonight's games. If your bet wins, collect your cash payout plus $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Use bonus bets within seven days on additional wagering opportunities.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the season. These FanDuel promo codes and offers rotate regularly, covering everything from daily odds boosts to championship futures enhancements.

Current customers can discover the latest promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This section updates frequently with new opportunities to maximize your wagering value across all major sports and betting markets.

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