FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs Action

The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with an exceptional opportunity to earn $250 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. This $250 bonus represents outstanding value for bettors looking to capitalize on April 26's pivotal playoff matchups. FanDuel's current welcome offer stands among the top sportsbook promos available today.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for NBA and NHL playoffs

New FanDuel users can claim this generous welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code . The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on a NBA playoff team to win at +150 odds and they secure victory, you receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on a Stanley Cup playoff game at +200 odds and win, you collect $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.

FanDuel also offers BetProtect+ for NBA playoff player props, providing full-game injury protection for a 3% fee. If a protected player exits due to injury, straight bets receive cash refunds while parlays have the affected leg voided with remaining legs settling at adjusted odds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for playoff betting

Claiming your FanDuel welcome bonus for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action requires completing four straightforward steps:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager of $5 on any NBA or NHL playoff market. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new customer welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout major sporting events like the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Current FanDuel customers can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive access to special playoff betting features.

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