FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for Lakers vs. Mavericks
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $3,000 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. This welcome bonus provides $300 back daily for 10 consecutive days through No Sweat Tokens. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 5.
How the FanDuel welcome bonus works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code for new users. After creating an account and depositing $5, bettors receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days. Each token protects wagers up to $300 on any market, including Lakers vs. Mavericks betting options.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.
- One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 consecutive days.
- Maximum refund of $300 per token on losing wagers.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.
- No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.
For example, if you bet $200 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and they fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on LeBron James to score over 25.5 points and he finishes with 24, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's Lakers game
Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before Lakers vs. Mavericks tips off:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus.
- Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of registration.
- Place your Lakers vs. Mavericks wager with the token activated.
- Collect bonus bets if your initial wager loses, or keep winnings if successful.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights on betting features and market options.
Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the new user welcome offer
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts that complement your Lakers vs. Mavericks wagering strategy.
The sportsbook updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses regularly, ensuring customers have access to competitive value throughout the NBA season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.