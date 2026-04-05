FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for Lakers vs. Mavericks

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $3,000 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. This welcome bonus provides $300 back daily for 10 consecutive days through No Sweat Tokens. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 5.

How the FanDuel welcome bonus works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code for new users. After creating an account and depositing $5, bettors receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days. Each token protects wagers up to $300 on any market, including Lakers vs. Mavericks betting options.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 consecutive days.

Maximum refund of $300 per token on losing wagers.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and they fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on LeBron James to score over 25.5 points and he finishes with 24, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's Lakers game

Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before Lakers vs. Mavericks tips off:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of registration. Place your Lakers vs. Mavericks wager with the token activated. Collect bonus bets if your initial wager loses, or keep winnings if successful.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights on betting features and market options.

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the new user welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts that complement your Lakers vs. Mavericks wagering strategy.

The sportsbook updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses regularly, ensuring customers have access to competitive value throughout the NBA season and beyond.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.