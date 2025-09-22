FanDuel Promo Code for Lions vs. Ravens: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Monday Night Football brings an exciting showdown as the Detroit Lions meet the Baltimore Ravens in a game that could feature plenty of offense on both sides. With two explosive playmakers at quarterback, fans are expecting fireworks — and the FanDuel promo code is giving new users a reason to add even more excitement. A winning $5 bet unlocks $300 in bonus bets, giving you extra ways to wager.
Don’t miss your chance at claiming one of the best sportsbook promos for what could be one of the season's best games.
FanDuel promo code details
FanDuel makes its Monday Night Football welcome bonus easy to grab — no promo code needed. Create your account through the links here, add at least $5 to your balance, and lock in your first wager. If that opening pick hits, FanDuel will drop $300 in bonus bets into your account.
What to know before you play:
- Only first-time FanDuel Sportsbook users can claim this deal (must be 21+).
- No FanDuel promo code is needed.
- A $5 deposit is the minimum to qualify.
- Your first wager of $5 or more has to win in order to release the $300 bonus.
- Bonus funds arrive within 72 hours of settlement.
- They last for seven days and only need to be rolled over once.
- Any returns from bonus bets are withdrawable, though the stake itself isn’t included.
Wondering how to use this offer effectively? It’s simple: place your initial $5 on the biggest favorite you can find. Even if your payout is small, you’ll be adding $300 in bonus bets to those winnings.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers
FanDuel is known for keeping its players engaged long after they sign up. The book incorporates rotating deals tied to major matchups and seasonal events, so there’s usually something extra to play for. Current offers include:
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Bet on any player to score a touchdown in Thursday Night Football. If they score the first or last TD, you could win a share of $2 million in bonus bets.
- NFL Profit Boost: Take advantage of a 50% profit boost to use on this Lions at Ravens game.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t return, your wager is still treated as a winner.
How to claim the FanDuel promo code for Lions at Ravens
Grabbing the FanDuel welcome bonus for Lions at Ravens is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:
- Register: Use any link on this page to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and complete the short registration process.
- Deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to activate the offer.
- Place your first bet: Wager $5 or more on Lions vs. Ravens or any other market of your choice.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours. You’ll then have seven days to put them to use.
Make sure to read our detailed FanDuel review for more information.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other welcome offers
Once your FanDuel bonus is secured, take a look at what other sportsbooks have to offer. DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars all run their own welcome deals, giving you more ways to boost your Monday Night Football bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.