FanDuel Promo Code for the PGA Championship: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If It Wins

The PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 14, and new users can take advantage of a great FanDuel promo code offer to get in on the action. Sign up today and place a $5 wager on any available market. If your bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will reward you with $150 in bonus bets . Check out more sportsbook promos before the opening round begins on May 14.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the PGA Championship

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. The process is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including PGA Championship betting, and if that bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

Your initial $5 real money wager must win for the bonus bets to be issued.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued to your account.

If you use a bonus bet and win, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

To put this in context with the PGA Championship, imagine you place your $5 opening wager on Scottie Scheffler to win outright at Aronimink Golf Club. If Scheffler delivers and your bet cashes, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. If Scheffler stumbles and Rory McIlroy or another contender takes the title, your initial wager does not win and the bonus bets are not triggered. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is only activated by a winning first bet, so choosing your opening wager wisely matters.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for the PGA Championship

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before the first round at Aronimink Golf Club:

Register: Click the sign-up link and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before registering. Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iOS or Android device. You will need the app to receive your bonus bets after a winning wager. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market, including PGA Championship outright winner, round leader, or any other golf betting market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Use those bonus bets to keep the action going throughout the week at Aronimink.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore during the PGA Championship

The welcome offer is just the starting point. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, profit boosts, and special promotions for existing users throughout major sporting events, and the PGA Championship is no exception. Odds boosts on popular golfers, same-game parlay insurance, and other limited-time offers are regularly available during major tournaments.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to check back often throughout the week at Aronimink Golf Club.

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