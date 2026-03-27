FanDuel Promo Code: Get 10X $300 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Round 3

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on College Basketball Round 3 action. The tournament's second half takes place on Friday with four elite matchups, and bettors can explore sportsbook promos available through March 27.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for College Basketball Round 3

This FanDuel sign-up bonus provides exceptional value for new customers looking to bet on Friday's tournament action. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after registration.

The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus.

Each No Sweat Token provides up to $300 in bonus bet protection.

Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Refunds are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

Consider betting on the (5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke matchup with your first No Sweat Token. If you wager $200 on Duke to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you receive $200 in bonus bets as a refund. However, if Duke covers the spread successfully, you keep your original winnings plus the stake.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tournament action

Follow these simple steps to claim your FanDuel promo codes welcome bonus and start betting on Friday's College Basketball Round 3 games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after registration. Select any wager on Friday's games, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300. Repeat this process daily for 10 days with fresh No Sweat Tokens.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users during tournament season

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the college basketball tournament. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special tournament-themed offers by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

These recurring promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to tournament outcomes. Regular users should check the promotions section frequently, as FanDuel updates these offers regularly during major sporting events like the college basketball tournament.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.