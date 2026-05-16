FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs and More on Saturday

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into a loaded Saturday of sports. New users who sign up by May 16 can place a $5 wager and collect $150 in bonus bets if it wins, with moving-day action at the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoff games, MLB, and WNBA all on the schedule.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for PGA Championship moving day and Saturday's full slate

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which makes the sign-up process as smooth as Scottie Scheffler's iron play. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

With moving day at Aronimink Golf Club setting the stage, new users have plenty of compelling markets to target. Whether you back Rory McIlroy to make a charge up the leaderboard, wager on a Game 6 result between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, or pick a side in an NBA second-round playoff matchup, the FanDuel sign-up bonus gives you a strong starting point.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

No FanDuel promo code is needed — simply register through the offer link.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus bets.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real-money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use $100 in bonus bets on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

To put it plainly: if you place $5 on Jon Rahm to post a low round on Saturday and he delivers, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the weekend's action. If the bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets — but your $5 wager still settles normally. The FanDuel promo codes available to new users make this one of the most straightforward welcome offers in the market today.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's PGA Championship and playoff action

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's action tips off:

Register: Click the offer link to create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since it is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Make a $5 real-money bet on any available market — PGA Championship moving-day odds, an NHL playoff Game 6, an NBA second-round matchup, MLB, or WNBA all qualify. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel will deposit $150 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Saturday

Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. With a packed Saturday featuring the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and WNBA, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what FanDuel has available. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers tailored to the day's biggest events.

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