FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for Magic vs. 76ers Play-In Game

New bettors can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins. This promotion is perfect for Wednesday's high-stakes Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams finished 45-37 and are fighting for playoff positioning, making this an ideal matchup for new users to explore sportsbook promos available through April 15.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Magic vs. 76ers betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

This offer works perfectly for the Magic vs. 76ers play-in game, where both teams enter with identical records but different momentum. Philadelphia earned home-court advantage by winning the season series, while Orlando stumbled in their regular-season finale against Boston's reserves. You could bet $5 on either team's moneyline, point spread, or any player prop market.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets awarded only if the first wager wins.

$250 in bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Mobile app download required to claim the promotion.

For example, if you bet $5 on the 76ers to win and they advance to face Boston, you receive $250 in bonus bets. If Orlando pulls off the road upset, you would not receive the bonus. When using bonus bets, only the winnings count toward your withdrawable balance, not the bonus stake amount.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Wednesday's play-in game

Claiming your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before tip-off between the Magic and 76ers.

Register for a new FanDuel account using your personal information and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 real money wager on the Magic vs. 76ers game or any other available market. If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.

New users can explore all available betting options and features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers appear in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app and change frequently based on the sports calendar.

Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that enhance their betting experience throughout the NBA playoffs and beyond. Check the promotions section regularly to maximize your betting value on future games.

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