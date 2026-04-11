FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for UFC 327 Light Heavyweight Title Fight

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. This $250 bonus opportunity arrives perfectly timed for UFC 327's vacant light heavyweight championship bout on Saturday, April 11. New bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on this pivotal title fight that will crown the division's eighth champion in 5.5 years.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for UFC 327 betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for activation. New users simply deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market, including UFC 327's championship fights. When your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets awarded only when the qualifying wager wins.

$250 bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

FanDuel Sportsbook app download required for bonus activation.

For example, if you wager $5 on Jiri Prochazka to defeat Carlos Ulberg at +120 odds and win, you receive your $11 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, no bonus bets are awarded. The FanDuel sign-up bonus creates substantial betting opportunities for UFC 327's multiple compelling matchups.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel promo codes for Saturday's UFC 327 card

Claiming your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus takes just minutes before UFC 327's main card begins.

Register your new FanDuel account through the mobile app or website. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using available payment methods. Place your first $5 real money wager on any UFC 327 market or alternative sport. Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel promotions enhance your UFC 327 betting experience

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced odds on marquee UFC events like Saturday's light heavyweight title fight. Check the 'Promotions' section within your FanDuel app to discover current offers for UFC 327 betting markets. These ongoing promotions complement the substantial welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors throughout the fight card.

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