FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National

New bettors can capitalize on Wednesday's loaded sports slate with a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. With MLB teams settling into early-season form, NBA and NHL playoff races heating up, and Augusta National hosting golf's first major championship of the year, April 8 presents excellent opportunities to explore sportsbook promos across multiple sports.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Wednesday's games

This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new users to claim $250 in bonus bets. The straightforward structure makes it easy for first-time bettors to get started with Wednesday's action across baseball, basketball, hockey and golf. New customers simply need to place their first $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel awards the bonus within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

$250 in bonus bets expires seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on an MLB team at +150 odds and win, you receive your $7.50 profit plus the original $5 stake, along with $250 in bonus bets. If you then use $50 of those bonus bets on an NBA game at +200 odds and win, you collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the $50 bonus stake returned. Conversely, if your initial $5 wager on Wednesday's NHL action loses, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your original stake.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Wednesday's sports action

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Wednesday's games begin.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and complete account registration with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on MLB, NBA, NHL or Augusta National golf markets. If your bet wins, collect your $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.

New users can explore our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides value through daily promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that complement the standard betting experience. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often target specific games or betting markets, providing additional opportunities to maximize value throughout the sports calendar. Regular promotions may include enhanced payouts for home run props in MLB games, boosted odds for NBA playoff contenders, or special golf tournament bonuses during major championships.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.