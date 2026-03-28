FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. The current sportsbook promos available through March 28 make this weekend's quarterfinal matchups even more exciting for new bettors.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for College Basketball Quarterfinals betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer provides incredible value for bettors looking to wager on today's quarterfinal games. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days, with each token providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after signup.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token if your bet loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

For example, if you use your No Sweat Token on Iowa to upset Illinois and wager $200, you would receive $200 in bonus bets if the Hawkeyes fall short. Conversely, if Iowa pulls off the upset, you keep your winnings and still have nine more tokens to use. Similarly, backing Purdue against Arizona with a $300 token would net you bonus bet protection if the Boilermakers cannot handle the top-seeded Wildcats.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for quarterfinals action

Getting started with this FanDuel welcome bonus is straightforward and perfect for betting on today's College Basketball Quarterfinals.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after signup completion. Select your quarterfinals wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings instantly or continue betting. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 72 hours.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the new-user welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find regular profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers complement the quarterfinals action perfectly, giving seasoned bettors additional ways to enhance their College Basketball Tournament experience throughout the weekend's games.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.