FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 in Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. The sportsbook promos available March 28 make this weekend's quarterfinal matchups even more exciting for new bettors.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Basketball Quarterfinals betting

This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new users looking to bet on today's quarterfinal games. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer, making the signup process straightforward for new customers.

The promotion awards one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after registration. Each token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund of $300 per token if the bet loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Refunds are issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets within 72 hours.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after receipt.

For example, if you use a No Sweat Token on Iowa covering the spread against Illinois and the Hawkeyes fall short, you'll receive up to $300 back in Bonus Bets. If Purdue beats Arizona on your moneyline wager using the token, you keep your winnings and the token is consumed.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for College Basketball Quarterfinals

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before today's quarterfinal games tip off.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after signup, with nine more tokens awarded daily. Toggle on your No Sweat Token when placing any wager on today's College Basketball Quarterfinals. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings instantly to your preferred payment method.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during quarterfinals weekend

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Current users can find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and special College Basketball Quarterfinals promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, so existing customers should check back frequently for the latest betting enhancements. The sportsbook typically features profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and other promotional opportunities during high-profile college basketball weekends like the quarterfinals.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.