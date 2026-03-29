FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Sunday's College Basketball Quarterfinals. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for wagering on Tennessee vs. Michigan and UConn vs. Duke. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 29.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for College Basketball Quarterfinals betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and provides substantial value for new customers. After signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, meaning losing bets get refunded as bonus bets.

Consider betting on Tennessee to cover the spread against top-seeded Michigan in Sunday's quarterfinal matchup. If you wager $200 using your No Sweat Token and Tennessee fails to cover, you receive $200 in bonus bets as a refund. However, if the Volunteers cover the spread, you keep your original stake plus winnings without any bonus bet refund needed.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days with maximum $300 refund per token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for College Basketball Quarterfinals

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and start betting on Sunday's quarterfinal games:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account verification. Place your protected wager on Tennessee vs. Michigan or UConn vs. Duke by toggling on your No Sweat Token. Collect winnings immediately if your bet succeeds, or receive bonus bet refunds if it loses.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

These FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific wager types, and exclusive access to special betting lines during major sporting events like March Madness.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.