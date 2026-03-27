FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for College Basketball Round 3

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on College Basketball Round 3 action. The final four Round 3 matchups tip off Friday, featuring elite programs like Duke, Michigan, UConn and Iowa State. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 27.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for College Basketball Round 3 betting

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer provides substantial value for bettors looking to wager on the remaining eight teams. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus, which awards one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, making it perfect for betting on marquee matchups like Duke vs. St. John's or Michigan vs. Alabama.

The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Refunds issued as bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use a No Sweat Token on Michigan State +4.5 against UConn and the Spartans lose by six points, you would receive up to $300 in bonus bets as a refund. If Michigan State covers the spread, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. The same protection applies whether you back Tennessee as a six-point underdog against Iowa State or take Duke on the moneyline against St. John's.

This FanDuel promo code offer maximizes your betting potential across multiple games throughout the tournament's most exciting rounds. With eight teams remaining and only four advancing, every possession matters in these high-stakes contests.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for College Basketball Round 3

Claiming this FanDuel sign-up bonus takes just minutes and positions you to bet on all four Friday games with protection.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with valid personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after registration, with nine more tokens awarded daily. Select your College Basketball Round 3 wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or use them for additional wagers.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special tournament promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on specific game types. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonuses to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring both new and veteran bettors have access to valuable promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.