FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

The NBA Finals are here, and the FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Wednesday's Game 1 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days. This offer is live as of June 3, so don't wait to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome bonus. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose. That means even if you back the Knicks in Game 1 and they fall short against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, your bonus bets are still on the way.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven bets have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings earned with bonus funds.

To put this in real terms: if you bet $5 on the Spurs to win Game 1 at home and San Antonio covers, your cash winnings land in your account as usual. If the Knicks pull off the upset and your bet loses, you still walk away with your share of that $350 in bonus bets after completing all seven days of wagers. It is a strong FanDuel sign-up bonus for anyone looking to get in on the NBA Finals action. Among all current FanDuel promo codes available, this one stands out for its guaranteed value.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel offer for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Signing up and claiming your bonus ahead of Game 1 is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our link if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any available market, such as the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to complete the seven-day requirement. Collect your $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos to explore during the NBA Finals

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout marquee events like the NBA Finals. Profit boosts, same-game parlay specials, and loyalty rewards are just a few of the perks that returning customers can take advantage of. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available as the Knicks and Spurs battle for the championship.

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