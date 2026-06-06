FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, French Open and MLB

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days. With the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, French Open, and a full MLB slate on tap, June 7 is a great time to get started.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, and more

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and rewarding. No code is required -- simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance and require a one-time playthrough to unlock winnings.

To put this in context, say you place your first $5 wager on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Whether Carolina's forechecking attack carries the day or Vegas uses its home-ice advantage at T-Mobile Arena to pull ahead, your bonus bets are coming either way. The same applies if you back Mirra Andreeva in the French Open women's singles final or pick a side in any of Saturday's MLB matchups.

Looking ahead, Monday's NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden -- the first Finals game in New York since 1999 -- is another compelling target for your daily $5 wagers. The Knicks hosting the Spurs in what promises to be one of the loudest arenas in sports gives new users plenty of marquee action to wager on throughout the seven-day window.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for this weekend's action

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the puck drops on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Register by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. You will also need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any available market -- the Stanley Cup Final, French Open, MLB, or any other sport. Repeat this step each day for seven consecutive days. Collect your $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts tied to major sporting events. With the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, French Open, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of promotions to take advantage of this weekend.

Current users can browse the latest deals by heading to the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often throughout the postseason stretch. FanDuel promo codes for existing users can provide added value on top of whatever you already have in your account.

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