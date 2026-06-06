FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets Starting With Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

No FanDuel promo code is needed to grab one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Saturday's Stanley Cup Final showdown. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days, and this offer is live through June 6.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is straightforward and rewarding. You place a minimum $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and FanDuel guarantees $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose. No code is required to unlock this FanDuel sign-up bonus.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings from bonus bets.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 is a perfect target for your daily wagers. If you back Carolina and Seth Jarvis finds the net again, great -- but even if Vegas storms back at T-Mobile Arena and Carter Hart shuts the Hurricanes out, you still collect your bonus bets. That is the beauty of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. Win or lose, the $350 is coming your way after all seven bets settle.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers like this one are among the most straightforward in the industry. There are no complicated odds requirements or minimum bet thresholds beyond that $5 daily wager. FanDuel promo codes for new users rarely get simpler than this, making it an ideal time to sign up ahead of what promises to be a tightly contested Game 3 with the Stanley Cup Final series knotted at one game apiece.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus bets for Game 3

Signing up and locking in your bonus bets ahead of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any available market, including Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to complete the seven-day requirement. Collect your $350 in bonus bets once all seven wagers have settled. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of Game 3

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The Stanley Cup Final is exactly the kind of marquee event that tends to generate strong promotional activity on the platform.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager on the Hurricanes or Golden Knights.

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