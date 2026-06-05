FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets Starting With Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

The NBA Finals are here, and there's no better time to take advantage of a great FanDuel promo code offer. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed when they bet $5 for seven days. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before Friday, June 5, and get in on the action for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all -- new users simply sign up and start betting. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, and you'll receive $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose.

Here's a look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Win or lose, you'll receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Say you back the New York Knicks to win Game 2 on the road in San Antonio and your bet wins -- great news. But even if the Spurs bounce back and cover, you still walk away with $350 in bonus bets. That's the beauty of this FanDuel promo codes offer: the outcome of your wagers on Knicks vs. Spurs doesn't affect your bonus.

With Jalen Brunson playing through injuries and Josh Hart bringing relentless energy off the glass, Game 2 shapes up as a compelling betting opportunity. Victor Wembanyama will be looking to bounce back after a rough shooting night, and De'Aaron Fox needs to find his rhythm for San Antonio to even the series. There's plenty of action to target across player props, spreads, and totals throughout the series.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 2

Claiming this offer ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2 is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you'll need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your wagers: Bet $5 on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market each day for seven consecutive days. Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 is a great place to start. Collect your bonus: After all seven days of wagers have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users during the NBA Finals

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers, especially during marquee events like the NBA Finals. Beyond the welcome offer, there are regularly updated bonuses available throughout the postseason. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what's currently available and make the most of every game in the series.

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