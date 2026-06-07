FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets Starting With NBA Finals and MLB Sunday Slate

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into June 7, giving new users a chance to claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days. With the NBA Finals heading to Madison Square Garden and a full MLB Sunday slate on the schedule, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday slate

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New users simply need to register, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market, including Sunday's MLB action or Monday's NBA Finals tip-off at Madison Square Garden.

The beauty of this FanDuel sign-up bonus is that the outcome of your bets does not affect your reward. Whether you back the Mets to win their Sunday afternoon game and they come up short, or you place a wager on the Knicks ahead of their historic home Finals opener and the result does not go your way, you still receive the full $350 in bonus bets after all seven days of wagers have settled.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven days of wagers have settled, regardless of whether your bets win or lose.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings earned with bonus funds.

Among the FanDuel promo codes available to new bettors, this offer stands out for its simplicity and guaranteed value. There is no need to win your initial wager to unlock the reward, making it an ideal way to get started with one of the most action-packed weeks of the sports calendar. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Sunday's first pitch or Monday's opening tip:

Register by clicking the offer link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days. Sunday's MLB slate and the NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are both great options to get started. Collect your $350 in bonus bets after all seven days of wagers have settled, then complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings.

For a full breakdown of everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users during the NBA Finals

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer is claimed. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other targeted promotions tied to marquee events like the NBA Finals and the ongoing MLB season. These deals rotate frequently and are tailored to the biggest games on the schedule.

The best way to stay on top of available offers is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it is worth checking back often as the Finals series progresses and the baseball calendar heats up through June.

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