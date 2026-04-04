FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for Michigan vs. Arizona

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Michigan vs. Arizona. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for the highly anticipated matchup between two powerhouse programs. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 4.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Michigan vs. Arizona betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus provides new users with substantial protection for their first 10 days of betting. No promo code is required to claim this offer. After signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days.

Each token can be applied to any wager, including bets on the Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal matchup. If your bet wins, you keep all winnings as usual. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300 per token.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Bonus bet refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use a token on a $200 bet backing Michigan to cover the spread and the Wolverines fall short, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. If Arizona wins outright on a $150 moneyline wager with your token, you keep your winnings plus the original stake.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Michigan vs. Arizona

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before you can bet on Michigan vs. Arizona:

Click the registration link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Complete the account registration process with your personal information including name, address, date of birth and email. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after completing registration. Navigate to the Michigan vs. Arizona betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet to activate the protection. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience.

Current customers can discover these FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These bonuses often include enhanced odds for major games, cashback specials, and tournament-specific promotions that provide additional value for your wagers.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.