FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for MLB Opening Day

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on MLB Opening Day's stellar slate. The March 26 promotion provides excellent value for sportsbook promos as baseball returns with marquee matchups featuring Cy Young winners and World Series champions.

How the FanDuel Opening Day bonus works for new users

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value through daily No Sweat Tokens. New customers receive one token daily for 10 consecutive days, each providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection. The promotion works perfectly for MLB Opening Day betting, whether you back Paul Skenes and the Pirates against the Mets or support Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodgers against Arizona.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your wager loses.

Bonus bets credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use your first token on a $200 wager backing Tarik Skubal and Detroit against San Diego and the Tigers lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed. The same protection applies to any Opening Day matchup, from the White Sox visiting Milwaukee to the Rangers facing Philadelphia.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code bonus for MLB Opening Day betting

Claiming this welcome offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Opening Day action across multiple compelling matchups.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the mobile app in eligible states. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 to activate the welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Select any Opening Day wager and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet. If your bet wins, collect your winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $300. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days with fresh No Sweat Tokens.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service quality.

Additional FanDuel promotions enhance your MLB Opening Day experience

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotions throughout the baseball season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that complement your Opening Day betting strategy. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover current offers, including potential Opening Day specials and ongoing MLB season-long promotions that maximize your betting value.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

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