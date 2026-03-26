FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Round 3

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on NCAA Tournament Round 3 action. The tournament continues Thursday with four compelling matchups, and bettors can explore sportsbook promos available through March 26.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NCAA Tournament Round 3 betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer provides substantial value without requiring any promotional code. New customers receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after registration. Each token can be applied to any wager with potential refunds up to $300 per token if the bet loses.

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Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Refunds are issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets within 72 hours.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after receipt.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token.

For example, if you bet $200 on Texas to upset Purdue in Thursday's matchup and the Longhorns fall short, you would receive $200 in Bonus Bets as a refund. Conversely, if Texas pulls off the upset, your original stake and winnings become available for immediate withdrawal.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NCAA Tournament Round 3

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of registration. Select any wager on Thursday's NCAA Tournament games and toggle on your No Sweat Token. Place your bet and enjoy potential refund protection up to $300. Continue receiving one No Sweat Token daily for the next nine days.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special tournament-themed promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers complement the initial welcome bonus and provide continued value throughout the NCAA Tournament and beyond.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.