FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for Tuesday MLB, NBA and NHL Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Tuesday's loaded sports slate. With 14 MLB games, seven NBA matchups and 10 NHL contests on March 31, bettors have plenty of opportunities to use this welcome bonus. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Tuesday's games

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up. Each token provides protection on any wager up to $300, making it perfect for betting on marquee matchups like Yankees at Mariners or Cavaliers at Lakers.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Refunds issued as bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on the Dodgers to beat Cleveland and they lose, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on the Red Wings to defeat Pittsburgh and they win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bets needed.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Tuesday's action

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer and start betting on Tuesday's games:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after registration. Select any wager on Tuesday's MLB, NBA or NHL games. Toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $300 within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay bonuses and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, giving bettors multiple ways to enhance their wagering experience throughout the sports calendar.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.