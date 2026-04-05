FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on the historic matchup, and current sportsbook promos are available as of April 5.

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How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and provides substantial value for new customers. After creating an account and making a minimum $5 deposit, users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund of $300 if the bet loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days with maximum $300 refund per token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on UConn to win the championship and they lose to Michigan, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. If UConn wins your wager, you keep your original stake plus winnings. The same protection applies to any Michigan bets or other championship game wagers using your daily tokens.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for championship game betting

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer and start betting on the UConn vs. Michigan championship:

Register for a new FanDuel account by clicking the registration link and providing required personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account and bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Select your championship game wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bet refund within 72 hours. Repeat daily for 10 days with new tokens.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, read our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, profit boosts, and special championship game promotions that enhance betting value. Current customers can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

These recurring promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. FanDuel promo codes for existing users frequently appear during championship games and other marquee sporting events, providing additional betting opportunities beyond the initial welcome offer.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.