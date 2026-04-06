FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. The sportsbook promos available April 5 provide excellent value for the title game showdown in Indianapolis.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New users simply need to download the app and make a minimum $5 deposit to start receiving No Sweat Tokens. The offer provides significant value for championship game wagering between the Huskies and Wolverines.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for ten consecutive days.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token on losing bets.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $250 on UConn to win the championship using your No Sweat Token and the Huskies lose, you receive $250 in Bonus Bets. If Michigan covers the spread on a $300 wager with your token, you keep the winnings and your token for future use.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for championship game betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Monday's tip-off.

Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after signup. Select your UConn vs. Michigan wager and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bet refund up to $300 within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special championship game bonuses. Current users can find these FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app.

These recurring promotions often include enhanced odds for championship games, cashback offers on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to tournament outcomes. The variety ensures both new and existing customers have multiple opportunities to maximize their betting value during high-profile events like the college basketball championship.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.