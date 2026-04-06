FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. The sportsbook promos available April 5 provide excellent value for the title game showdown in Indianapolis.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UConn vs. Michigan betting
This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New users simply need to download the app and make a minimum $5 deposit to start receiving No Sweat Tokens. The offer provides significant value for championship game wagering between the Huskies and Wolverines.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Receive one No Sweat Token daily for ten consecutive days.
- Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token on losing bets.
- Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets.
- Bonus Bets expire 7 days after receipt.
- No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.
For example, if you bet $250 on UConn to win the championship using your No Sweat Token and the Huskies lose, you receive $250 in Bonus Bets. If Michigan covers the spread on a $300 wager with your token, you keep the winnings and your token for future use.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for championship game betting
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Monday's tip-off.
- Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth and mailing address.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to access the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account.
- Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after signup.
- Select your UConn vs. Michigan wager and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bet refund up to $300 within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special championship game bonuses. Current users can find these FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app.
These recurring promotions often include enhanced odds for championship games, cashback offers on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to tournament outcomes. The variety ensures both new and existing customers have multiple opportunities to maximize their betting value during high-profile events like the college basketball championship.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.