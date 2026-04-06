FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets for UConn vs. Michigan Championship

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan national championship game. The sportsbook promos are available through April 6 for this historic title matchup in Indianapolis.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and provides substantial value for new customers. After creating an account and making a minimum $5 deposit, users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund of $300 if the bet loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 days with $300 maximum refund per token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on UConn to win the championship and they lose to Michigan, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on Michigan to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets. Winners keep their original stake plus winnings as withdrawable cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for championship game betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Monday's tip-off between the Huskies and Wolverines.

Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Place your championship game wager with the token activated for potential refund protection. Collect additional tokens daily for nine more days to maximize your betting value.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the new user bonus

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special championship game promotions in the app's dedicated promotions section. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, cashback offers on losing wagers, and exclusive access to special betting lines for marquee matchups like this national championship game.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.