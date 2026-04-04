FanDuel Promo Code Gets You $3,000 Bonus Bets Back for Illinois vs. UConn on Saturday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $3,000 in total bonus bets when Illinois faces UConn on Saturday, April 4. The $300 back in bonus bets daily for 10 days welcome bonus provides excellent value for betting on this highly anticipated matchup. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 4.

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How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Illinois vs. UConn betting

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry and provides new users with exceptional value. After signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit, you receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days. Each token protects wagers up to $300, meaning you could receive up to $3,000 in total bonus bet refunds if your bets lose.

The offer works perfectly for the Illinois vs. UConn game, where the Huskies enter as favorites after their dramatic comeback victory over Duke. Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you bet $200 on Illinois to cover the spread and they lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $300 on UConn to win outright and they fall short, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets. This protection makes betting on this national semifinal matchup much more appealing for new users.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Illinois vs. UConn

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus before the Illinois vs. UConn tip-off:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account using valid personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the welcome bonus offer. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of registration. Place your bet on Illinois vs. UConn using the No Sweat Token protection. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300. Repeat this process daily for 10 days to maximize your bonus potential.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed information about betting options, mobile app features, and customer service quality.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome bonus through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section. These ongoing offers complement the new-user bonus and provide continued value for regular bettors.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on major games like Illinois vs. UConn, along with parlay boosts and cashback offers. These FanDuel promo codes and promotions change regularly, so checking the promotions tab ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the tournament season.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.