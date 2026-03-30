FanDuel Promo Code Gets You $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for NBA, NHL, MLB and College Basketball

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on today's NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball action. This March 30 promotion provides excellent value across multiple sports, while sportsbook promos continue delivering top-tier welcome bonuses for new customers.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for today's games

This welcome bonus operates through a unique No Sweat Token system that provides daily protection for your wagers. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this offer, making it simple for new users to claim. You receive one No Sweat Token each day for 10 consecutive days, with each token protecting wagers up to $300.

The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token if your bet loses.

Refunds issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after being awarded.

For example, if you use your first No Sweat Token on a $200 bet backing the Blue Jays to win their home opener and they lose, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wager $150 on an NBA playoff contender to cover the spread and they win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bets needed. The system provides excellent protection while allowing you to target high-value opportunities across baseball's opening week, NBA's playoff push, NHL's intense regular season finish, and college basketball's tournament action.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes and positions you perfectly for today's diverse sports slate.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically within your account dashboard. Select any wager on today's NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball games and toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing the bet. If your bet wins, collect your winnings normally, and if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $300 within 72 hours.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions often target major sporting events and can be found in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Current users should check the promotions section daily, as FanDuel frequently updates available FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities. The variety ensures there are always new ways to maximize value, whether you prefer betting on individual games or building complex parlays across multiple sports.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.