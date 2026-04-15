FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $250 If You Win for Trail Blazers vs Suns

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for Tuesday's Trail Blazers vs Suns Western Conference play-in game. This $250 bonus opportunity is available through April 14 for those looking to wager on this high-stakes playoff matchup. Both teams enter with different momentum, making this an ideal game to explore sportsbook promos and place your first bet.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Trail Blazers vs Suns

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry for new users. Simply place a $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This promotion works perfectly for the Trail Blazers vs Suns play-in game, where Phoenix hosts Portland in a winner-take-all scenario.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.

Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Suns to win at -150 odds and they defeat the Trail Blazers, you'll receive your original $3.33 profit plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Portland pulls off the upset, you won't receive the bonus bets but will only lose your initial $5 wager.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the play-in game

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps for Tuesday's Trail Blazers vs Suns matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account using your personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your newly created account. Place your first $5 real money wager on any Trail Blazers vs Suns betting market or other available options. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days to maximize your betting opportunities.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA playoffs and other major sporting events. These FanDuel promo codes and offers include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience.

Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers to coincide with major games like playoff matchups, ensuring there are always new opportunities to boost your potential returns on successful wagers.

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Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on a LIVE Wager for any NBA Play-In Games on April 14th to earn an entry into the NBA Play-In Palooza for a chance to win Bonus Bets or a Profit Boost Token

Happy Hour: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Player Points” wager between 5 PM ET and 10 PM ET for any NBA Play-In Games taking place on April 14th

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus Wager on any NBA Play-In Games taking place on April 14th

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.