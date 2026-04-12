FanDuel Promo Code: Upgraded $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Sunday
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets for Sunday's loaded sports slate. The April 12 offer allows bettors to wager on MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races, and the Masters final round at Augusta National. FanDuel's current sportsbook promos provide excellent value for this premier sports Sunday.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Sunday's sports action
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new users. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any available market, and if your bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This offer applies perfectly to Sunday's diverse sports lineup featuring MLB early-season matchups, crucial NBA regular season finales, high-stakes NHL games, and the Masters final round.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any sport or market.
- Bonus bets awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- $250 in bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +200 odds and he captures the green jacket, you receive your $15 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on an NBA playoff race game with -110 odds and win, you collect approximately $45.45 in withdrawable cash without the bonus stake returned.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's games
Follow these simple steps to activate your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer for Sunday's action:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account with valid personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on MLB, NBA, NHL, or Masters markets for Sunday's games.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available sports markets.
New users can explore all available betting options and features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses complement the sportsbook's competitive odds and extensive betting markets across all major sports.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.