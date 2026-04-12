FanDuel Promo Code: Upgraded $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Sunday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets for Sunday's loaded sports slate. The April 12 offer allows bettors to wager on MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races, and the Masters final round at Augusta National. FanDuel's current sportsbook promos provide excellent value for this premier sports Sunday.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Sunday's sports action

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new users. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any available market, and if your bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This offer applies perfectly to Sunday's diverse sports lineup featuring MLB early-season matchups, crucial NBA regular season finales, high-stakes NHL games, and the Masters final round.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.

Place a $5 real money wager on any sport or market.

Bonus bets awarded only if your initial wager wins.

$250 in bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +200 odds and he captures the green jacket, you receive your $15 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on an NBA playoff race game with -110 odds and win, you collect approximately $45.45 in withdrawable cash without the bonus stake returned.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to activate your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer for Sunday's action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account with valid personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on MLB, NBA, NHL, or Masters markets for Sunday's games. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available sports markets.

New users can explore all available betting options and features by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes and bonuses complement the sportsbook's competitive odds and extensive betting markets across all major sports.

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