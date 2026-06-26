Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Norway vs. France Prediction Markets

Norway and France square off in Boston on Friday, June 26, and you can trade the action with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code you need is SIBONUS, which unlocks the welcome offer when you sign up before the match. Both teams enter with six points from two matches, making this Group I finale one of the tournament's most compelling contests.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Norway vs. France

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade on prediction markets. You'll need to enter the code during registration to activate the offer, and you must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada qualify). The bonus applies to any market on Polymarket's platform, including the Norway vs. France matchup.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using the offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up to unlock the bonus

Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the $50 welcome offer

Provide valid ID verification (driver's license or passport with a selfie)

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Trade on Norway vs. France or any other prediction market available on the platform

Once you've claimed the bonus, you can trade on whether Norway or France wins the Group I decider. If you predict Norway's victory and the team delivers, your winnings are yours to keep. If France prevails instead, your trade closes at a loss. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading outcomes directly, not placing traditional wagers.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Offer and Trade Norway vs. France

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on the Norway vs. France match:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Provide your personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and current location to complete registration. Verify your identity by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit of at least $20 by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method. Receive your $50 bonus once your deposit is confirmed and your account is fully verified. Start trading on Norway vs. France by navigating to the match market and selecting your prediction before Friday, June 26.

Polymarket offers more than just sports trading. You can also trade on elections, entertainment, economics, and countless other events across the platform. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style best.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.