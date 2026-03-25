Use BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day

New bettors can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500 for Wednesday's Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day matchup. Use bonus code SI1500 to unlock this welcome offer and bet on Aaron Judge facing Logan Webb in this nationally televised season opener. This March 25 promotion gives new users access to premium sportsbook promos for baseball's return.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Yankees vs. Giants

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with bonus bet protection on their first wager. If your initial bet on the Yankees vs. Giants game loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration.

For example, if you bet $500 on Aaron Judge to hit a home run against Logan Webb and lose, you receive $500 in bonus bets. If you wager the maximum $1,500 on the Yankees to win and lose, BetMGM awards five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, only used for betting.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM Yankees vs. Giants betting

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM promo code and bet on Wednesday's Opening Day game:

Click the registration link and enter bonus code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Yankees vs. Giants betting market. Receive bonus bets if your initial wager loses, or keep your winnings if it hits.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond Opening Day

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the baseball season. These include daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience beyond the welcome offer.

Check the Promos section in your BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover new opportunities. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular bets, cashback specials, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events and playoff games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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