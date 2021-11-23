NFL Week 11 Recap and a Big Day for College Hoops and Football

Good morning. Week 11 of the NFL season was still full of some wonky results (see: the Texans convincingly beating the Titans), though there was a return to the status quo as well. The Chiefs beat the Cowboys by double-digits, shutting down Dak Prescott in the process. And the Buccaneers ended their two-game losing streak by blowing out the Giants on Monday night.

It appears the two preseason favorites in the AFC and NFC have righted the ship heading into the home stretch of the season. Is it possible, after all the theatrics, we still get the Tampa Bay-Kansas City Super Bowl rematch many predicted in the summer?

The Buccaneers needed a win after consecutive losses to the Saints, their division rival, and the lowly Washington Football Team. Playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the team is undefeated, Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two scores, and the defense produced three turnovers in a 30-10 victory over Daniel Jones and the Giants.

NBA and Fantasy Basketball

Tuesday night brings four NBA games featuring teams muddled in the middle of their conference standings. The Lakers, Knicks, Nuggets and Trail Blazers all have nine wins and are looking to distance themselves from the pack.

Dave Scipione and I will pick the Los Angeles-New York and Denver-Portland games later today on si.com/betting in the latest edition of NBA SO/UP picks. Check out SI Sportsbook to find the spreads for those games and more.

Week 6 Power Rankings: The Warriors maintain the top spot in the latest SI rankings and the Suns jumped the Nets for No. 2. See how the other 27 teams shake out all the way down to the 30th-ranked Rockets.

Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss Remainder of Season: The fourth-year Nuggets forward reportedly has a nerve issue in his back that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Denver is dealing with a rash of injuries to its top stars including Nikola Jokic, who has an injured wrist, and Jamaal Murray, who’s still recovering from a torn ACL.

Kings Fire Luke Walton: Sacramento let go of coach Luke Walton on Sunday after a 6-11 start. Walton was in his third season coaching the Kings, who have not made the playoffs since 2006.

Tuesday is an important day for collegiate hoops and football.

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday evening and there’s bound to be some shakeup in the all-important top four teams. No. 23 Utah routed No. 3 Oregon, 38-7, likely sending the Ducks into a free fall. Meanwhile, No. 4 Ohio State blew out No. 7 Michigan State, 56-7. And then there’s No. 2 Alabama narrowly outlasting No. 23 Arkansas, 42-35.

Most FBS teams only have one game remaining on their schedule to make their case to the committee before conference championship weekend. These rankings carry a lot of weight.

The top two men’s college basketball teams in the country clash Tuesday night in Las Vegas. No. 1 Gonzaga battles No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic. The Bulldogs and Bruins meet at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Gonzaga is a six-point favorite on SI Sportsbook.

Latest Men’s NCAAB AP Poll: Purdue surged into the No. 3 spot after a 4-0 start with wins over then-No. 18 North Carolina and then-No.5 Villanova. Check in on all of the movement in the top 25.

That’s all for today. Thanks for reading.