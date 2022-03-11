Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NCAA Betting
SEC Tournament Betting Preview
SEC Tournament Betting Preview

Texas A&M, Indiana Reward Bettors With Stunning Upsets of Top Seeds

Texas A&M (+375) and Indiana (+245) provided strong payouts following their upsets of the top seeds in the SEC and Big Ten conference tournaments, respectively.

The Madness is here and in a wide-open collegiate landscape we just witnessed two massive upsets in major conference tournament action!

Eighth-seeded Texas A&M upset top-seeded Auburn, 67-62, as a nine-point underdog in the SEC quarterfinals Friday. Bettors who backed the Aggies on the moneyline returned to the SI Sportsbook betting windows to cash tickets at +375 odds!

Check the Latest NCAA Men’s Basketball Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Auburn Tigers at Amalie Arena.

The Tigers were massive -455 favorites on the moneyline, and entered the tournament with the second-best odds at +260. They likely squandered any hopes of securing a No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA tournament.

Woeful shooting - specifically three-point shooting - doomed Auburn in the loss. The Tigers shot an abysmal 9 of 36 (25%) from deep. Jabari Smith, rumored to be in the discussion for the No. 1 pick in this year’s upcoming NBA draft, and second-leading scorer K.D. Johnson combined to shoot just 3 of 16 (19%) from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M entered the tournament with +7000 odds to win the conference and will play the winner of the No. 5 LSU vs No. 4 Arkansas semifinal matchup.

Over in the Big Ten, ninth-seeded Indiana continued its improbable postseason run by also pulling a notable betting upset.

The Hoosiers knocked off top-seeded Illinois, 65-53, as six-point underdogs. The Hoosiers sent bettors who believed in a second straight upset rushing back to the betting windows at SI Sportsbook looking to cash tickets at odds of +245.

Illinois, the second betting choice to win the Big Ten tournament +300 odds, shot only 35% from the field despite a big effort from star big man Kofi Cockburn, who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) celebrates as the clock runs out during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

Indiana leading scorer Trayce Jackson Davis, who scored 24 points in the upset of No. 8 Michigan on Thursday, once again led the way for the Hoosiers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Indiana entered the Big Ten tournament with +2500 odds, and will  face either No. 4 Rutgers or No. 5 Iowa in the semifinals Saturday.

The Hoosiers also may have punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

The Madness is only beginning! Buckle up for an exciting several weeks of action from the hardwood that is only getting started!

SI COLLEGE BASKETBALL BETTING REVIEW

2021: SI Betting is hoping to pick right up where we left last season when our NCAA tournament betting plays yielded major financial success, thanks to Alabama (+220), Illinois (+375) and Georgia Tech (+2500) all delivering conference tournament championship victories in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, respectively.

***

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and College Basketball:
MLB World Series Futures
Betting Advice: NCAA Futures Before Selection Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball Futures
Betting Advice: UFC Fight Night
Super Bowl LVII Future Odds
Fantasy Mock Draft
Bracket Watch

Fantasy/Betting
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Fighting Illini

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Texans Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel

He played tight end last season as well; however, he did not record a throw at QB  or catch at TE for Houston.

By Madeline Coleman
playmaker-on-phone-wide
NBA

The Playmaker with Chris Herring: SI’s new NBA newsletter

Sign up to get free, weekly analysis that keeps you updated on the NBA.

By SI Staff
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV celebrates with Quenton Jackson after SEC tournament win over Auburn.
College Basketball

No. 9 Texas A&M beats No. 1 Auburn in SEC Tournament Stunner

The Aggies led by as much as 20 points, the largest deficit the Tigers have faced this season.

By Jelani Scott
Lebbeus Overton
Play
College Football

Best Available 2022 Recruits Overton, Conerly Headline National Visit Weekend

Oregon, LSU hosting top prospects despite spring break barriers

By John Garcia Jr.
Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates during Indiana’s Big Ten tournament win over Illinois.
College Basketball

Indiana Stuns Illinois, Likely Punches NCAA Tournament Ticket

The Hoosiers will likely go dancing for the first time since 2016 after a huge Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win.

By Jelani Scott
F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Tag 2 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren
Racing

Daniel Ricciardo Tests Positive for COVID-19 While in Bahrain

The McLaren driver started feeling unwell on Wednesday, skipping the first two days of preseason testing.

By Madeline Coleman
Duke’s Mark Williams (15) after rebounding the ball in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Play
NCAA Betting

Betting Advice: Men’s College Basketball Futures Before Selection Sunday

Our panel provides the men’s college basketball futures they’re betting at SI Sportsbook before the brackets are released Sunday.

By Frankie Taddeo
salah-klopp
Soccer

Klopp on Salah’s Contract Standstill: ‘It Is Mo’s Decision’

The Egyptian star’s current deal is up at the end of next season, and the two sides are reportedly at odds over new terms.

By Andrew Gastelum